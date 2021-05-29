Bucks finish off first-round sweep of Miami | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

A year after being embarrassed by Miami in a 4-1 series loss in the NBA bubble, the Milwaukee Bucks returned the favor by sweeping the Heat out of the playoffs Saturday.

Brook Lopez scored 25 points and Bryn Forbes added 22 off the bench as Milwaukee rolled over the Heat 120-103 in Game 4 in Miami. Forbes hit seven 3-pointers, tied for the second-most in a playoff game in franchise history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double, scoring 20 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out 15 assists as the Bucks handed the Heat its first sweep in 14 years. It was just the third triple double in the playoffs in team history.

"There's a saying, don't play with your food. We didn't want to play with our food." —Giannis on sweeping the Heat pic.twitter.com/MODWQ0ejF7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2021

Khris Middleton also scored 20 and added 11 rebounds for Milwaukee, while Bobby Portis came off the bench to score 13 points.

The Bucks trailed for much of the game, including by seven at the half. But they used a 20-4 run in the third quarter to take control and win by double digits for a third straight game. They outscored the Heat by 80 points in the final three games of the series.

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 14 rebounds in the loss for Miami.

Milwaukee will now move on to the Eastern Conference semifinals to face Brooklyn or Boston. The Nets currently lead that series 2-1.