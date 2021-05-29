Brewers take Game 1 of doubleheader with Washington | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was just seven innings, but Freddy Peralta has his first complete game win.

The Milwaukee pitcher went the distance Saturday in the Brewers 4-1 win over Washington in the first game of a doubleheader between the two clubs. Peralta allowed just the one run on four hits and struck out seven to get the win. He improved to 5-1 on the year and saw his ERA drop to 2.38.

Milwaukee got some early offense to help Peralta’s cause. Avisail Garcia drilled a two-run homer in the first inning. The Brewers added two more runs in the third inning with a Christian Yelich triple and a Garcia ground out.

The win moved Milwaukee back above .500 at 26-25. Game 2 of the doubleheader is slated to begin at 6:15 in Washington.