Giannis scores 40 in Bucks win at Indiana | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee moved back to within a game of Brooklyn for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference Thursday night with a 142-133 win over Indiana.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out six assists to lead the Bucks to their seventh win in their last eight games. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and a season-high 14 assists. Khris Middleton dropped 22 points, while Brook Lopez scored 21 points and nabbed eight rebounds.

Milwaukee shot 57.4% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc. That included the bench going 6-for-12 on 3-pointers. Bobby Portis had 12 points and four rebounds.

The Pacers got 26 points from Justin Holiday, while TJ McConnell had 23 points and seven assists.

The Bucks are now a game back of the Nets for the second seed with two games to play in the regular season. Milwaukee finishes with Miami and Chicago, while the Brooklyn plays Chicago and Cleveland.

If the two teams are tied at the end of the regular season, the Bucks will be the No. 2 seed as they own the season tiebreaker.