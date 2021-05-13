Milwaukee offense falters again in 2-0 loss to St. Louis | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s offense failed to show Thursday afternoon in a 2-0 loss to St. Louis.

Brewers’ hitters were held in check by Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty. He went six innings, giving up just four hits and striking out six to get the win. The bullpen held up its end by pitching three more nearly perfect innings and Alex Reyes got the save by striking out the side in the ninth.

Milwaukee was 0-for-10 in the game and 2-for-31 in the series with runners in scoring position. Take away a 3-run eighth inning on Wednesday night and the Brewers scored two runs in the other 28 innings in the series.

The offensive issues wasted what was another fantastic three-game stretch from Milwaukee’s pitching staff, especially the starters. Corbin Burnes returned after two missed starts due to a positive COVID-19 test. He went five innings, giving up a run and struck out nine. He also set an MLB record for strike outs without a walk getting to 58 before issuing his first of the season.

During the series Milwaukee starters allowed just three runs but the Brewers still lost two of three.

They’ll be back in action Friday as Atlanta comes to town to open a weekend series.