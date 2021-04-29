Brewers open LA series with 2-1 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got a great start from Eric Lauer and a timely home run from Travis Shaw to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Thursday night at American Family Field.

Lauer, getting his first action of the season, gave up no runs on four hits while striking out three to get the win.

Josh Hader gave up his first run of the season in the ninth, but recovered to get the save. It was his sixth of the year.

Dodgers’ pitcher Trevor Bauer went eight innings and made just one mistake, but it was a big one. Shaw jumped on a pitch in the fourth inning for a two-run homer, one of just four hits on the night for Milwaukee. It was Shaw’s fourth home run of the season.

The Brewers stayed in first place in the NL Central at 15-10 with the win. They’ll face the Dodgers again Friday night.