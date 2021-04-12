Brewers beat Chicago 6-3 for 3rd straight win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

After a quiet first five innings Milwaukee exploded offensively on its way to a 6-3 win over Chicago on Monday night at American Family Field.

Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay was nearly perfect against the first 15 batters he faced, allowing just one hit. But the Brewers finally got to him in the sixth and he left the game with the bases loaded and just one out. With Andrew Chafin on the mound, shortstop Luis Urias opened the floodgates with just his third hit of the season, a bases-clearing double.

After another run scored on a Chafin wild pitch, Jackie Bradley Jr. ripped an RBI triple to right field to give Milwaukee a 5-1 lead. Keston Hiura would make it 6-1 with an infield single.

It was enough run support for a Brewers pitching staff that once again got a great outing from their starter. Freddy Peralta went six innings, giving up just one run on two hits and striking out 10. It’s the sixth straight game that Milwaukee’s starter went at least five innings and allowed one run or less, just one short of the team record.

The Cubs made a push in the ninth against reliever Drew Rasmussen. He gave up two hits, a walk, threw a wild pitch and allowed a pair of runs while getting just one out. His ERA ballooned to 18.90 for the season. Josh Hader cleaned up the mess by getting the final two outs of the game.

Milwaukee improved to 3-1 against the Cubs this season and won its third straight game overall. The two teams will meet again Tuesday night.