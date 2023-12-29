Bucks close 2023 with 119-111 win at Cleveland | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee finished out 2023 and a four-game road trip with a 119-111 win in Cleveland on Friday night.

The Bucks used a 40-point third quarter to erase a seven-point halftime deficit, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combining for 28 of the team’s points. Milwaukee outscored the Cavs by 22 points in the first 9:08 of the quarter.

Cleveland did make it slightly interesting in the fourth, getting to within 105-101 before Lillard and Antetokounmpo closed things out. Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, while Lillard went for 31 points and four assists.

Malik Beasley had 15 points, the third time in his last four games that he’s scored in double figures. Khris Middleton had 13 points and a season-high 11 assists, topping his previous high of 10 against Brooklyn on Wednesday. Brook Lopez gave Milwaukee nine points and six blocks.

Cleveland was paced by Donovan Mitchell’s 34 points.

The win allowed the Bucks to finish 3-1 on their road trip and 11-2 in the month of December.

Milwaukee will now head back home to face Indiana on New Year’s Day.