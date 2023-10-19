Veteran Bucks assistant has reportedly stepped down | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

One of the veteran assistant coaches hired by Milwaukee’s Adrian Griffin is reportedly leaving.

According to ESPN, Terry Stotts is stepping down after just a couple months on the job.

Terry Stotts has stepped down as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts returned to coaching after two years away to join Adrian Griffin’s new staff but has decided that he won’t continue in that role. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2023

This was Stotts’ third different stint in Milwaukee. He was an assistant under George Karl from 1998 to 2002 when the team was a contender in the Eastern Conference, including making the conference finals in 2001. After two seasons in Atlanta, Stotts returned to the Bucks as their head coach in 2005. Milwaukee went 40-42 and to the playoffs in his first year before he got fired toward the end of his second season in charge.

Despite the setback, Stotts went on to get the head coaching job with Portland in 2012 where he led the Trailblazers to the playoffs in eight of his nine years in charge. He was let go in 2021 after being bounced from the playoffs in the first round for a fourth time in five seasons.

Griffin had hired Stotts because of his experience and help him through some of the things that come with being a first-time head coach.

Milwaukee will close out the preseason on Friday against Memphis. The team will then open the regular season next Thursday against Philadelphia at Fiserv Forum.