Khris Middleton reportedly underwent knee surgery after the Bucks were knocked out of the playoffs

Khris Middleton underwent surgery on his ailing right knee after Milwaukee was knocked from the playoffs in April.

The Athletic was the first with details on the surgery.

Injuries have been the story for Middleton in the last year. He went down in the 2022 playoffs with a knee injury, missing the final 11 games of the postseason. Then, he missed the first 20 games of this past season after undergoing offseason wrist surgery. He returned in early December, playing in seven games before going down with another knee injury. The veteran missed a month before returning in a role coming off the bench. He eventually re-entered the starting lineup in March but the Bucks limited him, never allowing him to play more than four straight games. Middleton re-injured the knee late in the season against Chicago but played in all five playoff games against Miami, averaging 23.8, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, while shooting 40-percent from beyond the arc.

Middleton, who played a staring role for Milwaukee in its run to the 2021 NBA title, has a player option this offseason. If he opts in, he’ll make $40.4 million, while if he declines, he’ll hit the market as a free agent.