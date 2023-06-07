Joey Wiemer drills 2 HRs, Corbin Burnes dominates in 10-2 win over Baltimore | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got a dominating night from Corbin Burnes and plenty of offense to back him up Wednesday night in a 10-2 win over Baltimore.

Burnes went eight innings, allowing just two hits and striking out nine. He matched his longest outing of the season while throwing just 96 pitches. The former Cy Young Award winner improved to 5-4 on the season.

While Burnes was great, the offense matched him, racking up six runs off of Orioles stater Dean Kremer in five innings. Overall, Milwaukee’s 10 runs were tied for the second-most this season, while the 17 hits were a season-high.

A night after driving in the game-winning run in the 10th inning, Joey Wiemer delivered a career-high five RBI on a career-high four hits. That included a pair of two-run homers — one in the third and the other in the seventh. Wiemer has seen his batting average jump from .187 to .230 in just the last 10 days.

Willy Adames, returning from a stint on the concussion list, drilled a home run in his first at-bat, taking a 3-1 fastball to deep center. It was home run No. 10 on the season for the shortstop. Every starting position player had at least one hit, with Adames, Brian Anderson and Victor Caratini each having two.

Milwaukee’s win pushed its lead in the NL Central to 1 1/2 games on Pittsburgh.

The Brewers will go for the sweep of Baltimore on Thursday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.