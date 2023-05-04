Bucks fire coach Mike Budenholzer after five years | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

The Milwaukee Bucks are in need of a new coach.

The team fired Mike Budenholzer Thursday afternoon after five years leading the team, which included an NBA title in 2021.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a team release. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.”

Budenholzer arrived in Milwaukee in 2018 after five years in Atlanta as the Hawks’ head coach, where he won 52-percent of his games and went to the playoffs four times.

His regular season performance as coach was nearly unmatched with the Bucks, winning 69.3-percent of his games. They won 60 games in his first year and went to the Eastern Conference Finals. They were the hottest team in the league in 2020 when the pandemic hit but never found their footing in the bubble, losing to Miami in the second round. Everything came together in 2021, as Budenholzer led the team on a remarkable run to a title.

But early playoff losses the last two years, including falling as the No. 1 seed in just five games to the Heat last month, led to Milwaukee making this move.

“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season,” Horst said.