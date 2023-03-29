Jrue Holiday scores 51, Bucks move closer to clinching No. 1 seed | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee closed out its road trip in style with a 149-136 win at Indiana on Wednesday night.

It was a banner game for Jrue Holiday. The All-Star dropped a career-high 51 points (20-for-30 FGs), becoming the sixth player in franchise history to score 50 or more in a game. He added eight rebounds and eight assists in just 32 minutes of action.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had himself a game, too. He posted his fifth triple-double of the year, scoring 38 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. He got the triple-double with 8:50 left in the third quarter, the third-fastest by a player this season.

Brook Lopez added 21 points, while Bobby Portis had 12 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Milwaukee shot 62.4% on the game and the Bucks needed all the offense it could get because the Pacers were quite good on that end, too, shooting 52.5%. Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 29 points, while Aaron Nesmith had 22 points. Andrew Nembhard finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

The win left Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference to four, as the team now owns a 3.5 game lead on the Celtics.

The Bucks will now head back home to face Boston on Thursday night, followed by a visit from Philadelphia on Sunday.