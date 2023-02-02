Bucks: Jrue Holiday earns second NBA All-Star Game invite | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee will have multiple players at the NBA All-Star Game for a fourth time in the last five years.

That’s after Jrue Holiday was named to his second All-Star Game and his first in a decade when the reserves were announced Thursday. Holiday will join Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will serve as one of the two captains of the teams.

Holiday has helped the Bucks to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference by averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. All of those figures are the most for Holiday since coming to Milwaukee three years ago.

The 32-year-old Holiday becomes the 20th player in team history to make the All-Star Game.

This year’s game will be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.