Giannis drops 55, Milwaukee beats Washington

After sitting out Milwaukee’s loss to Washington on Sunday with knee soreness, Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered an epic performance Tuesday night in the Bucks 123-113 win over the Wizards.

The two-time MVP dropped a career-high 55 points, tying Brandon Jennings for the second-most points in a single game and just two points shy of Michael Redd’s team record. Antetokounmpo went 20-for-33 from the floor and 15-for-16 at the free throw line. He added 10 rebounds and seven assists as Milwaukee won for a second time in its last seven games.

Brook Lopez helped out with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Bobby Portis had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Washington got 22 points from Kristaps Porzingis and 21 from Kyle Kuzma. Star guard Bradley Beal left the game early with a hamstring injury.

Milwaukee will now head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Wednesday night.