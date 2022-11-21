Big third quarter helps Bucks get by Portland 119-111 | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee used a big third quarter to get by Portland on Monday night with a 119-111 victory at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks held a 63-61 lead at the break before playing some solid defense in the third to outscore the Trailblazers 30-18. The visitors got within eight a couple times in the fourth quarter but could not close the gap any further.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 37 points, seven rebounds, six assists, a couple steals and one monstrous dunk on the head of Jusuf Nurkic just before the half.

Jrue Holiday had 17 points and six assists, while Grayson Allen also had 17 points and collected eight rebounds. Brook Lopez gave the club 14 points and Bobby Portis delivered 13 points and four assists off the bench.

Portland, which was without All-Star Damian Lillard, got 29 points from Anfernee Simons and 18 from Jerami Grant.

The Bucks improved to 12-4 and a league-best 9-1 at home.

Milwaukee will host Chicago on Wednesday night.