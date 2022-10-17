Bucks: Khris Middleton to miss first few weeks of the season | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee will be without Khris Middleton to start its season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that the All-Star will miss the first few weeks of the season as he continues to rehab offseason wrist surgery. Middleton spoke prior to the preseason and knew then he would not be ready for the start of the season.

The Bucks were without Middleton for the final 11 games of the postseason last spring after he suffered a knee injury against Chicago in the first round. They still pushed the eventual Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics to seven games before coming up short.

Milwaukee will also be without guard Pat Connaughton for about three weeks due to a calf injury.

The Bucks will get their season underway Thursday in Philadelphia against the 76ers.