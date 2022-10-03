Brewers’ playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th as Milwaukee rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the Brewers’ playoff hopes vanished Monday.

The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could earn the NL’s final wild-card spot only if they won their last three games while the Philadelphia Phillies lost three straight. The Phillies beat the Houston Astros 3-0 in a game that ended several minutes after the Brewers completed their rally.