Brewers can’t finish off sweep, fall 12-8 to Yankees | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee had to settle for taking two of three from New York after the Yankees earned a 12-8 win Sunday at American Family Field.

New York banged out 16 hits and used a four-run fifth inning to take a lead it would give back. Aaron Judge hit two home runs and had four RBI on the day. In total the Yankees hit five home runs, including three off starter Jason Alexander.

The Brewers did show up offensively, as well. Kolton Wong hit a three-run homer in the first inning, while Tyrone Taylor hit a solo shot, his 17th on the year. It was a 10-4 game in the eighth before Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer. Jace Peterson would drive in two more runs in the ninth. Milwaukee got the tying run to the plate but were unable to get the big hit.

The loss left Milwaukee two games back of Philadelphia for the final wild-card spot in the National League and 2.5 games back of San Diego.

The Brewers will host the NL East-leading New York Mets for a series starting Monday.