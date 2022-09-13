Brewers win in St. Louis, stay 2 games back in wild card race | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won five of its last six games following an 8-4 victory in St. Louis on Tuesday night.

The Brewers jumped all over Cardinals’ starter Jordan Montgomery early, scoring four runs in the first two innings. That included a pair of RBI from Willy Adames, as well as an RBI double from Andrew McCutchen. The offense wasn’t done, though, as McCutchen hammered a two-run shot in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and give the Brewers a lead they would not relinquish.

On the mound, it was a team effort for Milwaukee, which used eight different pitchers in what the club knew would be a bullpen game coming in. Matt Bush got the start but recorded just one out before leaving with right groin discomfort. Peter Strzelecki got the Brewers through the rest of the first inning with the Cardinals leading 3-2. The star of the night for the pitching staff was Luis Perdomo. He took three innings of work, allowing one run on three hits. The Brewers would allow just one more baserunner the rest of the night.

Adames finished 2-for-3, while Christian Yelich had a pair of RBI. McCutchen went 2-for-5 with three RBI.

The win allowed the Brewers to keep pace with San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot after the Padres won in Seattle. It left Milwaukee sitting two games back with 20 to play.

The Brewers and Cardinals will finish out their quick two-game series Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.