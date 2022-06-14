Brewers drop to 2-10 in June with loss to the Mets | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s disastrous month of June continued Tuesday night in New York as the Mets handed the club a 4-0 loss, its 10th losing effort in 12 games.

The Brewers struggled to solve Chris Bassitt. The righty allowed just three hits over eight innings of work and struck out seven. Bassitt was also the beneficiary of his defense turning three double plays.

Reliever Drew Smith finished off the shutout, the fourth time Milwaukee failed to score in a game this month.

“I think we’ve got to do better. I don’t think there is any question about that,” manager Craig Counsell said of the offense. “Obviously getting shut out, that’s never going to work. But I think we can be better. I think we will be better.”

New York, which owns the best record in the NL, knocked Adrian Houser around in the first inning to the tune of 3 runs before he settled in. He ended up going 4 2/3 innings, giving up just one more run after the opening frame.

He battled well through the inning but they made him throw a ton of pitches,” Counsell said of Houser’s opening frame. “He didn’t pitch poorly that inning, necessarily. Maybe too many misses that led him into some deep counts, but he came back and pitched pretty well. That line score could have looked a lot different.”

With St. Louis sweeping a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, Milwaukee dropped 2 1/2 games back of the Cardinals in the NL Central. It’s the farthest out of first place the team has been this season.

It’ll be the Brewers and Mets again Wednesday night.