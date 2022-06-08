Brewers drop 5th straight with 10-0 loss to Philadelphia | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A rough stretch for Milwaukee hit a new low Wednesday night with a 10-0 loss to Philadelphia at American Family Field.

The Phillies got all the offense they would need in the third inning with 2-run homers from Bryson Stott and Ryhs Hoskins off of Adrian Houser. The Brewers starter would end up going six innings and allowing a total of five runs on seven hits. All the runs he gave up came via a home run. Philadelphia would tack on five more runs highlighted by a 3-run shot from Bryce Harper in the ninth inning.

Milwaukee’s offense was nearly non-existent against Aaron Nola. The Phillies hurler allowed just four hits over eight innings and struck out six to improve to 4-4 on the year.

Christian Yelich battled leadoff for the first time this season, going 1 for 4, while Rowdy Tellez had a pair of hits. But the Brewers had a man in scoring position just once all night and were shutout for a third time in the last five games.

Milwaukee’s losing streak now stands at five games and it has lost seven of its last eight overall. Despite that, the club still owns a 1/2 game lead on St. Louis for first in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Phillies will close out the three-game series Thursday afternoon.