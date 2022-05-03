Bucks overwhelmed by barrage of Boston 3-pointers, fall to Celtics in Game 2 | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 25 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-86 to even their second-round playoff at one game apiece.

The series shifts to Milwaukee Saturday for Game 3.

Brown shook off a dismal shooting night in Game 1, scoring 25 points in the first half on 9 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 5 from the 3. Jayson Tatum added 19 points and eight assists. Al Horford had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Boston made 20 3-pointers, which was the most in Celtics’ playoff history, while Milwaukee made just 3. That was the fewest for the franchise in a playoff game in the last 15 years.

The Celtics played without point guard Marcus Smart after he was ruled out with a bruised right thigh.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, including 23 in the second half. However, it took him 27 shots to get it and the two-time MVP is shooting just 38.5% in the first two game of the series.