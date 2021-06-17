Milwaukee’s losing streak sits at four after loss in Colorado | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s losing streak has reached four games.

Brandon Woodruff gave up two home runs in the first inning, including a grand slam to CJ Cron, as Colorado earned a 7-3 victory Thursday night.

Woodruff had given up a total of 14 earned runs in his first 83 innings this season before serving up five against the Rockies in one frame. The soon-to-be two-time All-Star rebounded and ended up going five innings and not allowing another run. He did find trouble in the fifth inning, loading the bases before getting a double play to get out of that jam.

The runs he gave up, though, were plenty because Milwaukee’s offense continued to struggle. The Brewers had more errors (4) than hits (3) in the game. Luis Urias had the only extra base hit, driving in three with a double in the seventh inning. Milwaukee has managed just seven runs during its losing streak.

The loss drops the Crew to 38-31 on the year and a game back of Chicago for first in the NL Central.

Milwaukee and Colorado will play again Friday night.