Yelich homers in Milwaukee's 7-4 win over Arizona
By Zach Heilprin

Christian Yelich’s bat came to life Thursday night in Milwaukee’s 7-4 win over Arizona at American Family Field.

The 2018 NL MVP drilled a three-run homer in the third inning, his second home run of the season and his first in front of the home fans since Sept. 6, 2019. He later walked and scored in the fifth inning.

Christian Yelich says the blonde bat was part he broke a black bat the other night, part suggestion of equip. manager Jason Shawger. "I was like, 'All right.' I'm not really superstitious about what bat I use. I just took that one up there and it paid off. Credit to Shawger." — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) June 4, 2021

Luis Urias and Avisail Garcia each went deep for Milwaukee, which won for a ninth time in the last 12 games.

Brewers’ starter Brett Anderson made it just 4 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on eight hits. The lefty also drew the ire of the umpires and was thrown out of the game after being taken out in the fifth inning.

Josh Hader picked up the save, his 13th on the season.

Milwaukee improved to 30-26 and will face the Diamondbacks again Friday night.