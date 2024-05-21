A 3-run 8th inning powers Brewers to 7-5 win in Miami | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee scored three runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 7-5 win Tuesday night in Miami.

The Brewers trailed 5-4 with two outs in the eighth when Christian Yelich delivered a two-run triple to take the lead. Willy Adames followed one batter latter with an RBI double to bring Yelich in and give Milwaukee an insurance run. The bullpen made sure it held up with Joel Payamps and Trevor Megill striking out five of the batters they saw over the final two innings.

It was another big night for William Contreras. The Brewers catcher went 2-for-4 with three RBI. He now has 40 RBI on the season, the fourth-best mark in the majors. Adames and Blake Perkins each had two hits and an RBI.

Robert Gasser made it six innings in his third career start, allowing five runs — four earned — on 10 hits. Tobias Myers got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh. It was his first victory of the year.

The two teams will play the rubber match of the three-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m.