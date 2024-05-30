Gary Sanchez’s go-ahead HR powers the Brewers past the Cubs 6-4 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

It was Gary Sanchez’s turn to play hero for Milwaukee as the Brewers beat Chicago 6-4 on Thursday afternoon at American Family Field.

With the game tied at four in the eighth inning, and down to his last strike, Sanchez turned on an 81-MPH sweeper from Tyson Miller and drilled it to center for a 2-run homer. It was home run No. 7 for Sanchez, who also brought in a run on a sac-fly earlier in the game.

Elvis Peguero made the 6-4 advantage hold up in the ninth, allowing just one hit before closing the door on the Cubs. He earned his first save of the season.

Milwaukee built a couple leads in the game only to see Chicago answer. After getting a 3-1 lead in the second with three runs, helped by a Joey Ortiz RBI double, the Cubs got a 2-run homer from Seiya Suzuki to tie it in the seventh. Brice Turang put the Brewers back on top in the bottom of the inning only to see Christopher Morel respond with a solo home run in the eighth. Sanchez would deliver the final word, though.

Willy Adames continued his hot streak with two more hits, while Sal Frelick also had a pair of hits. So, too, did Wednesday night’s hero Blake Perkins, who finished 2-for-3 and an RBI.

Colin Rea was solid for the Brewers in his start, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five. His lone mistake was a solo homer to Cody Bellinger in the first.

The win allowed the Brewers to take three of the four games in the series and pushed their lead to a season-best five games in the NL Central on St. Louis and 5 1/2 games on the Cubs. They are also a season-high 10 games over .500, giving them the third-best mark in the NL.

Milwaukee will now welcome in the Chicago White Sox for a weekend series starting Friday night.