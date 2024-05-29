Big night from Blake Perkins on offense and defense helps Brewers to 10-6 win over Chicago | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee hit three home runs on its way to a 10-6 win over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Chicago’s Shota Imanaga, one of the best pitchers in baseball to this point in the season, came in having allowed just one earned run on the road this season. But the Brewers topped that in the first inning thanks to a 2-run homer from Christian Yelich, ending a scoreless streak of 32.2 innings against Cubs starting pitchers. They were far from done, though, eventually tagging Imanaga for seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. The blitz included a 2-run double from Gary Sanchez and a 2-run shot from Blake Perkins. Before he exited he had seen his ERA go from .84 to 1.86.

Chicago pulled to within 7-4 in the seventh inning but Milwaukee answered with three more runs, highlighted by another two-run homer, this one from Willy Adames. It was his ninth of the season, which is tied for the team lead.

Perkins was a factor at the plate and in the field. In addition to his home run and double, he made a leaping catch at the wall to rob Christopher Morel of a potential 2-run home run in the third inning, while also making a diving catch at the warning track on a deep drive from Ian Happ in the seventh inning.

Yelich finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. Adames stayed hot, going 2-for-3 and three RBI. Hitting in the leadoff spot, Joey Ortiz had two hits and scored three times.

The Brewers got an ok effort from Bryse Wilson. He went four innings, allowing four runs — three earned — on six hits and striking out one. Jared Koenig got the win by pitching a pair of scoreless innings and moved to 5-1 this year.

With the win, Milwaukee pushed its lead in the NL Central back to 4.5 games on Chicago. The two teams will close out the series Thursday afternoon at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m and can be heard on The Zone (96.7FM 1670AM).