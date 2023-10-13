Brewers: Brandon Woodruff undergoes surgery, expected to miss most of 2024 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is unlikely to have Brandon Woodruff next season.

The Brewers announced that the two-time All-Star pitcher underwent surgery Friday to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. The team believes he will miss most, if not all, of next season.

Brewers GM Matt Arnold released this statement: "Brandon is not only one of the best pitchers in our franchise's history, but is also a valued member of our organization off the field. He and his wife, Jonie, have gone above and beyond here in the community."

Woodruff missed four months this past season due to a shoulder injury before returning in early August. He appeared back to his pre-injury level, finishing with a 5-1 record and a 2.28 ERA. But the second shoulder injury popped up unexpectedly before the NL Wild Card series, forcing him to miss the matchup against Arizona.

His absence for much of 2024 throws further uncertainty into his future with the club. He was entering the final year of arbitration and can become a free agent after the season.