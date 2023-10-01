Brewers to face Arizona in Wild Card Series | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The MLB postseason is here and Milwaukee knows its opponent.

The Brewers will open the playoffs by hosting Arizona in the best-of-three Wild Card Series starting Tuesday at American Family Field.

🚨 WILD CARD ROUND VS. ARIZONA GAME TIMES ANNOUNCED 🚨 Game 1 vs. ARI: 6:08 PM CT

Game 2 vs. ARI: 6:08 PM CT

Game 3 vs. ARI: TBD (if necessary) Get your seats now: https://t.co/T8gpZJmtFS pic.twitter.com/58ww9bnBJn — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 1, 2023

The two sides played six times in the regular season with the Diamondbacks taking four of those games. However, those games came in April and June, and since the start of August the Brewers are 15 games over .500, while Arizona is just 27-28.

Milwaukee will also hold an advantage in the pitching department, at least in Game 1. Because the Diamondbacks didn’t clinch a spot in the playoffs until Saturday, they were unable to line up their best pitchers. All-Star Zac Gallen won’t be available until Game 2 and Merrill Kelly won’t be able to go until a potential Game 3. It’s possible that Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) will go for Arizona.

The Brewers, meanwhile, will send Corbin Burnes to the mound in the opener, with Brandon Woodruff going in the second game and Freddy Peralta taking the ball if necessary for Game 3.

This will be the second time the two franchises have faced off in the postseason with the other time coming in 2011. That NLDS went five games and wasn’t decided until the 10th inning when Nyjer Morgan delivered a walk-off hit.