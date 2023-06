Winners Take: NFL-CFB Futures, MLB 6/5 & 6/6, NBA Finals Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown MLB games for Monday, June 5th and Tuesday, June 6th. They also talk about NBA Finals series prices between the Heat & Nuggets. The guys give out their favorite picks for the MLB slate and Dave also gives out an NFL & college football future for next fall.