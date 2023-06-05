Former Wisconsin RB Montee Ball on the ballot for College Football Hall of Fame | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

One of the greatest running backs in Wisconsin history is up for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The National Football Foundation and the Hall announced the 2024 ballot Monday morning with 78 FBS players listed, including the Badgers’ Monte Ball.

Ball rushed for 5,140 yards during his time (2009-12) at Wisconsin, a period when the Badgers won three straight Big Ten titles. That included a remarkable 2011 season that saw him rack up 1,933 yards on the ground and 39 touchdowns overall, the latter number tying for the most scores in a single season in NCAA history. He went on to rush for 1,833 yards and 22 scores as a senior, finishing with a total of 83 touchdowns in his career, the second-most in college football history.

The Missouri product was the 2011 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, while winning the Doak Walker Award (best running back in the country) in 2012. He is also the only player to run for at least 100 yards in three Rose Bowls. In those games, he ran for 396 yards and three scores.

Ball, a second-round pick by Denver in 2013, is looking to become the 17th player or coach from Wisconsin to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame, a list that includes Barry Alvarez, Ron Dayne, Joe Thomas, Alan Ameche and Pat Richter.

Full list of names on the ballot:

2. Montee Ball Wisconsin Running Back 2009-12

