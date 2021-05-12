Patrick Baldwin Jr. to play for dad at UW-Milwaukee | In In News | By By Zach Heilprin

In the end, family topped everything for Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The 5-star forward announced Wednesday morning he would play his college basketball at UW-Milwaukee where his dad is the coach.

He’s staying in Milwaukee to play for dad. Congrats to @_pbaldwin23, the newest member of @MKE_MBB. pic.twitter.com/SQd7w7RIHZ — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 12, 2021

Baldwin Jr., ranked as the No. 4 player in the country by the 247Sports Composite, made it official during a press conference at Sussex Hamilton High School that he would spurn Duke, Georgetown and nearly every other major program in the country to play for the Panthers.

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound Baldwin Jr. is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 1 small forward in the country. He is the highest-rated player in the state of Wisconsin during the online rankings era, which dates back to the early 2000s.

A big day for @UWM and @MKE_MBB Highlights from his college announcement as the No. 4 prospect in the 2021 class, Patrick Baldwin Jr., stays home in Milwaukee to play for his dad. @_pbaldwin23 pic.twitter.com/2qIv3XjAH0 — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 12, 2021

Patrick Baldwin Sr. just finished his fourth season at UW-Milwaukee. He’s 47-70 overall and has yet to post a winning season with the Panthers.