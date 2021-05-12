Packers set to open the 2021 season at New Orleans | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

We’ve known the Green Bay Packers opponents for the 2021 season for months now, but on Wednesday we got to start filling in the when those games would take place as the NFL started to release the schedule for the new 17-game season.

While we remain unsure of who the quarterback will be this fall, we know the campaign will begin Sept. 12 in New Orleans against the Saints, with kickoff coming at 3:25 p.m. It is the second straight season that Green Bay will travel to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, though they got a reprieve last year not having to deal with too much crowd noise due to the pandemic.

Overall, this is the third straight time the Packers have opened the season on the road and the seventh time in the last nine seasons. Green Bay is 4-2 in those six road games and have won four straight.

Last year’s matchup featured two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. With the former reportedly not wanting to return to the Packers and the latter retired, the matchup could end up as Jordan Love making his first career start against one-time Green Bay quarterback Taysom Hill or former Tampa Bay quarterback Jamis Winston.

The rest of the Packers schedule will officially be released Wednesday night, though much of it will leak out before then.

The below will include those leaks and links to the source.

Week 1: @ New Orleans (Sunday, Sept. 12, 3:25 p.m. FOX)

Week 2: vs Detroit (Monday, Sept. 20, 7:25 p.m. ESPN)

Week 3:

Week 4: vs Pittsburgh (Sunday, Oct. 3, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7: vs Washington (Sunday, Oct. 24, 12 p.m.)

Week 8:

Week 9: @ Kansas City

Week 10: vs Seattle (Sunday, Nov. 14, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 11:

Week 12: vs LA Rams (Sunday, Nov. 28)

Week 13:

Week 14: vs Chicago (Sunday, Dec. 12, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 15:

Week 16: vs Cleveland (Saturday, Dec. 25)

Week 17: vs Minnesota (Sunday, Jan. 2, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 18: