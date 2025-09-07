Packers 27, Lions 13: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Jordan Love threw two touchdowns, Micah Parsons had a sack in his debut as the Green Bay Packers snapped a three-game home losing streak to the Detroit Lions with a 27-13 win on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Plays of the Game

Detroit had just cut the lead to 10-3 after a long drive early in the second quarter but it would stay a one-score game for less than a minute. Jordan Love dropped a beauty of a throw right on Romeo Doubs who took a hit and hung on for a 48-yard gain — the longest of his career. On the next play Love hit Jayden Reed on a slot fade for a touchdown. The game would never get to within one score again as the Packers dominated their division rival.

Jordan Love going DEEP to Romeo Doubs 🎯 DETvsGB on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/3rl3BJGCL8 — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

Game Balls

Offense:

QB Jordan Love

His final numbers weren’t gaudy — 16-for-22 for 188 yards and two touchdowns — but Love was in command throughout despite getting very little action in the preseason. On the first touchdown drive of the game he hit six different receivers and converted three third downs, including on his 15-yard scoring toss to tight end Tucker Kraft. Love would end up hitting 10 different guys on the day with no one having more than three catches.

RB Josh Jacobs

The Lions weren’t going to let the Packers running back beat them and it showed in the first half when he had just eight yards on six carries. But the Pro Bowler showed toughness and fight in the second half, running for 58 yards on 13 carries and scoring a 3-yard touchdown. He has now scored a touchdown in nine straight games, which is a new franchise record.

Josh Jacobs' 9th straight game with a TD 📈 DETvsGB on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/gTc3yhUOqj — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

Offensive line

While the running game was not humming, the pass blocking was stellar, especially in the first half. The talented Detroit front finished with two hits on Love and no sacks.

Defense:

The front seven

Parsons was the focus — and for good reason — but the entire front seven owned what many to consider to be one of the better offensive lines in the league. Green Bay had nine quarterback hits and four sacks. Just as notable was the lack of a running game from the Lions, as they were held to just 46 yards on 22 carries. It was the fewest rushing yards for the team since Week 6 of 2023 and the fourth fewest in coach Dan Campbell’s tenure (since 2021).

What Went Right

Micah Parsons

Expectations for Parsons were off the charts and he delivered. He got one of the loudest ovations in recent memory when he got introduced before the game and then went out and performed. The three-time All-Pro had a role in probably the biggest defensive play of the day, putting pressure on quarterback Jared Goff to get rid of the ball earlier than he wanted to, resulting in an interception by safety Evan Williams. Just 10 days after getting traded to Green Bay, Parsons finished with three pressures and one sack in just 29 snaps.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1964804490114277563

MICAH PARSONS GETS HIS FIRST SACK AS A PACKER 🧀 (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/mCODWtJO19 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2025

What Went Wrong

Injuries

The Packers lost several players to injury and could be hard pressed to get them back in time for Thursday night’s matchup with Washington. Two starters on the offensive line — left guard Aaron Banks (ankle) and right tackle Zach Tom (hip) — left and did not return. Coach Matt LaFleur did not have an update on their status afterwards. Cornerback Bo Melton also suffered a shoulder injury and didn’t play again.

In Case You Missed It

— Green Bay honored the Super Bowl XLV team at halftime as it is the 15th anniversary of that season. It included the return of head coach Mike McCarthy, who got a huge ovation from the crowd and big hugs from several of his former players.

— After six years of opening away from home, the Packers were at Lambeau Field for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur.

— The Packers kept Detroit out of the end zone until the final minute when Isaac TeSlaa made a ridiculous one-handed catch

Inside the Numbers

31 — That’s how many receiving yards Jahmyr Gibbs had — the fewest for any player that had at least 10 catches in a game

12 — That’s how many tackles Edgerrin Cooper had to lead the team

266 — That’s how many yards the Packers had — their fewest in a win since the season opener in 2019

246 — That’s how many yards the Lions had — their second-fewest in the last three seasons

10:50 — That was the time of possession advantage the Lions had on the Packers

4 — That’s how many pressures Lucas Van Ness had to lead the team. He also had a sack.

What’s Next?

Green Bay (1-0) welcomes Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (1-0) to Lambeau Field on Thursday night.