The Camp: Danny O’Neil to start, shuffling along the offensive line and Overreaction, er No? | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is having to go with its backup quarterback this week as Danny O’Neil replaces an injured Billy Edwards Jr. Zach and Jesse discuss what makes O’Neil tick and what to expect against Middle Tennessee State. Then they get into potential shuffling along the offensive line, including what a picture the team put out on social media could mean. They close with a little Overreaction, er No?, including a guarantee from Vinny Anthony.