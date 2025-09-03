Isaac Collins hits 3-run HR, Jose Quintana pitches into 7th as Brewers beat Phillies 6-3 | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isaac Collins hit a three-run homer and Jose Quintana pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee (86-54) and Philadelphia (80-59) entered with the two best records in the National League. The Brewers increased their Central Division lead to six games over the Cubs, who lost 5-1 to Atlanta. The Phillies remained 5 1/2 games up in the East over the Mets, who lost 6-2 at Detroit.

Collins’ drive capped a five-run first inning against Aaron Nola (3-8). Brice Turang walked to open, Jackson Chourio was hit by a pitch and William Contreras singled to load the bases. Sal Frelick followed with an RBI single and Chourio continued home on a throwing error by center fielder Harrison Bader. Collins then sent a 1-0 pitch 358 feet to right for his ninth homer.

The Brewers added a run in the fourth when Jake Bauers snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a leadoff single and Turang doubled with two outs.

Trea Turner answered with an RBI single in the fifth to make 6-1.

Weston Wilson hit a two-run homer in the seventh to chase Quintana and pull the Phillies to 6-3.

Quintana (11-5) allowed three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. Jared Koenig tossed a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Key moment

After Wilson’s homer pulled the Phillies within three, they had runners on the corners with two outs, but Aaron Ashby struck out J.T. Realmuto to end the seventh.

Key stat

Milwaukee, which swept three games in Philadelphia earlier this season, clinched the season series and a potential tiebreaker against the Phillies.

Up next

Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.58 ERA) starts against Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.02).

