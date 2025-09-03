Brewers reliever Shelby Miller done for season, looking at another Tommy John surgery | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee reliever Shelby Miller has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the latest setback for the Brewers’ injury-riddled bullpen.

The NL Central leaders announced the move Wednesday. Right-hander Joel Payamps was brought up from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said after Monday’s 10-8 loss to Philadelphia that Miller “felt something pop in his elbow” while pitching in the eighth inning. Miller was immediately removed from the game.

The 34-year-old Miller joins All-Star closer Trevor Megill (right flexor strain), left-hander DL Hall (right oblique) and right-hander Grant Anderson (right ankle) as Brewers relievers on the injured list.

Milwaukee owns the best record in the major leagues and entered Wednesday leading the division by five games over the Chicago Cubs.

Miller is 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA in 11 appearances with the Brewers after he was acquired in a trade with Arizona at the deadline. He was 0-3 with a 1.98 ERA in 37 games with the Diamondbacks.

Payamps, 31, played a key role in Milwaukee’s bullpen from 2023-24. He is 0-1 with an 8.35 ERA in 23 appearances with the Brewers this season.