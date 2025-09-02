Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards not expected to play vs Middle Tennessee State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is expecting to be without starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr when it faces Middle Tennessee State on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Coach Luke Fickell told reporters that the lower body injury Edwards suffered against Miami (Ohio) last Thursday will likely sideline him this weekend.

“I don’t believe Billy will be playing,” Fickell said Monday. “He didn’t practice, so obviously Danny (O’Neil) would be the guy we go with and Hunter (Simmons) would be the backup and we would just proceed from there.”

Edwards went down in the second quarter with what appeared to be a non-contact knee injury. He eventually walked off the field and into the locker room before reappearing in street clothes in the second half. Teammates said he told them he would be fine and a report from ESPN said the MRI done came back clean. But it remains unclear how long he will be out.

When Edwards went out against the Redhawks, O’Neil stepped in. He went 12-for-19 for 120 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 13 yards and scored another touchdown on a QB sneak.