Dominant defense helps Wisconsin overcome Edwards’ injury in 17-0 victory over Miami (Ohio) | In In Badgers | By By Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preston Zachman intercepted two passes to lead Wisconsin’s dominant defensive effort as the Badgers withstood an injury to quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and opened their season by beating Miami (Ohio) 17-0 on Thursday.

Wisconsin’s first shutout since a 38-0 victory over Western Illinois in 2022 enabled the Badgers to turn the page after a disappointing finish to their 2024 season. The Badgers lost their last five games a year ago to finish 5-7, ending a string of 22 straight winning seasons and bowl appearances.

The Badgers believe an improved defense will help them bounce back.

“A lot of it’s just the mentality,” Zachman said. “Up front, we’re just a lot more physical and everything like that. You can kind of feel the confidence level in the defense. I think we’ll continue to grow in that area.”

Now the Badgers await word on Edwards, who suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter. Edwards limped after making a handoff, headed to the injury tent and eventually went into the locker room. He wore sweats as he watched the second half from the sideline.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell had no update on Edwards after the game.

“I don’t know a whole lot,” Fickell said. “Good to see, though, that he was back out there, able to be a part of the game and be with our team and things like that. Hopefully that’s a really good sign for things moving forward.”

Edwards was making his Wisconsin debut after throwing for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns for Maryland last season. Wisconsin led 3-0 on a 42-yard Nathanial Vakos field goal at the time of Edwards’ exit.

Danny O’Neil, who started 11 games for San Diego State as a freshman last season, took over for Edwards and went 12 of 19 for 120 yards with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Vinny Anthony as well as an interception. O’Neil also scored on a 1-yard run.

O’Neil’s fourth-quarter touchdown run was set up by a 17-yard interception return from Zachman that gave Wisconsin first-and-goal.

“It’s a little bit of a rollercoaster,” O’Neil said. “Billy’s the leader of the team, so seeing him go down, it’s not just me who was worried about it. But knowing that there’s 10 other guys in the huddle that are looking to me to set a tone and lead them now, I couldn’t really sit back and worry what was happening. I had to just go out there and lead the guys.”

Wisconsin outgained Miami (Ohio) 353-117. The Redhawks went 0 for 9 on third-down conversion attempts.

“We’ve got to watch the tape and own it but also look at, ‘Hey, this is how we get better,’ ” Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin said.

The takeaway

Miami (Ohio): The Redhawks didn’t return any starters on offense from the team that went 9-5 and won the Arizona Bowl last season, and their lack of cohesiveness was evident Thursday. Dequan Finn, a former Mid-American Conference most valuable player for Toledo, was 9 of 18 for 83 yards with two interceptions.

Wisconsin: The Badgers again find themselvs dealing with an injury to a quarterback. Tanner Mordecai missed 3 1/2 games with a broken hand in 2023, and Tyler Van Dyke tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the third game of the season.

Slowing the run

The most encouraging aspect of this game for Wisconsin was its improved run defense.

Wisconsin allowed 165 yards rushing per game last season to rank next-to-last in the Big Ten. The Badgers allowed just 34 yards on 22 carries Thursday.

Up next

Miami (Ohio) visits Rutgers and Wisconsin hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 6.