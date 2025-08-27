Brewers sign veteran pitcher Erick Fedde and place All-Star closer Trevor Megill on injured list | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-hander Erick Fedde joined his third organization this season when he signed with the Milwaukee Brewers, who also placed All-Star closer Trevor Megill on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a right flexor strain.

Fedde was activated in time to be available for the Brewers’ home game against Arizona. Fedde signed with the NL Central leaders three days after he was released by the Atlanta Braves.

The 32-year-old Fedde was 1-2 with an 8.10 ERA in five games with Atlanta after going 3-10 with a 5.22 ERA in 20 starts with the St. Louis Cardinals, who designated him for assignment last month.

The Brewers need healthy arms to eat innings in the midst of an 18-day stretch in which they’re playing 19 games.

“Great pickup, I think, for the situation we’re in,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said.

Murphy also said Quinn Priester, who had been scheduled to start Wednesday’s game, was pushed back to Friday due to a wrist issue. Aaron Ashby is expected to work as an opener on Wednesday, with Fedde entering the game later.

Megill, 31, is 5-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 30 saves in 44 appearances while striking out 58 batters over 46 innings. He has blown three of his last four save opportunities.

He underwent imaging that revealed the flexor strain after throwing 34 pitches Sunday in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Megill said it’s only a mild strain.

“Nothing too serious,” Megill said. “No damage to the ligament or anything. I’ve just kind of been grinding through it for the last week. … Just taking a step back and get this right for the postseason.”

Murphy said Abner Uribe will get the first shot at save opportunities in Megill’s absence. Uribe is 2-1 with three saves and a 1.71 ERA in 63 appearances. He has 78 strikeouts over 63 1/3 innings.

The Brewers also transferred right-hander Logan Henderson to the 60-day injured list.