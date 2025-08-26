Packers set initial 53-man roster

The Green Bay Packers set their initial 53-man roster in advance of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Among the key moves included releasing two quarterbacks — Taylor Elgersma and Sean Clifford — along with a pair of veteran free agents in wide receiver Mecole Hardman and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

For a 21st straight year the Packers will have at least one undrafted free agent on their initial roster as defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse earned a spot.

The team will now fill out its 16-man practice squad that will include many of the players released Tuesday.

Here are all the moves:

Released:

RB Israel Abanikanda

DL Deslin Alexandre

DB Johnathan Baldwin

CB Corey Ballentine

T Brant Banks

LB Jared Bartlett

QB Sean Clifford

G Tyler Cooper

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

QB Taylor Elgersma

DL James Ester

WR Mecole Hardman

CB Tyron Herring

WR Julian Hicks

C Trey Hill

RB Amar Johnson

WR Cornelius Johnson

LB Jamon Johnson

CB Kalen King

G JJ Lippe

TE Johnny Lumpkin

K Mark McNamee

DL Arron Mosby

WR Isaiah Neyor

DL Devonte O’Malley

WR Will Sheppard

LB Isaiah Simmons

DB Jaylin Simpson

G/C Lecitus Smith

TE Messiah Swinson

T Kadeem Telfort

LB Kristian Welch

Injured reserve/designated for return

RB MarShawn Lloyd

C/G Jacob Monk

Reserve/physically unable to perform list

DL Collin Oliver

WR Christian Watson

G John Williams

Injured reserve

S Omar Brown