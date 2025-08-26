Packers set initial 53-man roster

August 26, 2025|In Packers|By Zach Heilprin

August 26, 2025
|In Packers
|By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers set their initial 53-man roster in advance of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline.

Among the key moves included releasing two quarterbacks — Taylor Elgersma and Sean Clifford — along with a pair of veteran free agents in wide receiver Mecole Hardman and linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

For a 21st straight year the Packers will have at least one undrafted free agent on their initial roster as defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse earned a spot.

The team will now fill out its 16-man practice squad that will include many of the players released Tuesday.

Here are all the moves:

Released:

RB Israel Abanikanda
DL Deslin Alexandre
DB Johnathan Baldwin
CB Corey Ballentine
T Brant Banks
LB Jared Bartlett
QB Sean Clifford
G Tyler Cooper
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
QB Taylor Elgersma
DL James Ester
WR Mecole Hardman
CB Tyron Herring
WR Julian Hicks
C Trey Hill
RB Amar Johnson
WR Cornelius Johnson
LB Jamon Johnson
CB Kalen King
G JJ Lippe
TE Johnny Lumpkin
K Mark McNamee
DL Arron Mosby
WR Isaiah Neyor
DL Devonte O’Malley
WR Will Sheppard
LB Isaiah Simmons
DB Jaylin Simpson
G/C Lecitus Smith
TE Messiah Swinson
T Kadeem Telfort
LB Kristian Welch

Injured reserve/designated for return

RB MarShawn Lloyd
C/G Jacob Monk

Reserve/physically unable to perform list

DL Collin Oliver
WR Christian Watson
G John Williams

Injured reserve

S Omar Brown

