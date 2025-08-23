Contreras homers in 9th inning to give Brewers a 5-4 win over Giants | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit a solo home run off All-Star reliever Randy Rodríguez in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

With two outs and nobody on, Contreras drove a 1-0 pitch from Rodríguez (3-5) over the left-center wall for his first career walk-off homer, as the major league-leading Brewers (81-48) overcame a pair of solo home runs from Willy Adames in his return to Milwaukee.

Adames launched the first pitch he saw from José Quintana for his 21st home run of the season in the first inning. It was Adames’ first time back after signing a $182 million contract with the Giants as a free agent last offseason. Adames connected again in the eighth for his third multihomer game this year and the 10th of his career.

Contreras’ RBI double and Andrew Vaughn’s run-scoring groundout in the seventh gave Milwaukee a 4-3 lead.

Trevor Megill (5-2) got two quick outs in the ninth before putting runners on the corners and throwing a wild pitch that allowed pinch-runner Tyler Fitzgerald to score the tying run.

The Brewers rallied in the fourth. Sal Frelick laced an RBI double and Andrew Vaughn scored on Carson Whisenhunt’ second wild pitch of the inning.

Luis Matos went deep in the second for the Giants, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Quintana allowed two runs and two hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Andruw Monasterio started at shortstop for Joey Ortiz, who was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Brewers with a strained left hamstring.

Key moment

Adames watched a video tribute and received a standing ovation before the lineups were announced. Later, he tipped his helmet to the cheering crowd of 41,716 in the first inning, stepped into the batter’s box and drove a four-seam fastball over the left-field wall. His second time up, he was briefly booed.

Key stat

Whisenhunt, recalled from Triple-A Sacramento before the game, allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. He walked two, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (11-9, 3.19 ERA) starts Saturday against RHP Freddy Peralta (15-5, 2.78) and the Brewers.