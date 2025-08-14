The Camp: Injury updates, Eugene Hilton Jr continues to make plays, DC Mike Tressel talks | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin is getting close to the end of fall camp and injuries are starting to take their toll. Zach and Jesse discuss the latest on TE Tucker Ashcraft, center Kerry Kodanko and others following the shortest practice of camp. They also get into another nice day from Eugene Hilton Jr and Lance Mason, along with what defensive coordinator Mike Tressel had to say about where things stand on his side of the ball.