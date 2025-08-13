Brewers beat Pittsburgh 12-5 for 12th-straight win

Milwaukee has matched the second-longest winning streak in team history following a 12-5 win over Pittsburgh, giving the Brewers 12-straight victories. The mark ties the 2018 team that also won 12 in a row and sits one shy of the franchise record of 13 set in 1987.

The Crew looked on its way to another blowout of the Pirates. After beating their NL Central rivals 14-0 on Tuesday night, the Brewers jumped out to a 6-0 lead Wednesday. That blitz, which featured a 4-run fourth inning, included a pair of RBI from Sal Frelick. Pittsburgh had an answer courtesy of two home runs from Bryan Reynolds — a 3-run bomb in the 5th and a 2-run shot in the sixth. But the red-hot Brewers responded in kind, pushing across six runs over the next two innings to win going away.

William Contreras was among the stars, going 2-for-3 with four RBI and a couple of walks. Christian Yelich drove in three runs, including a pair in the seventh to truly blow the game open. Joey Ortiz continued his hot hitting with two more RBI.

Milwaukee got four scoreless innings from Brandon Woodruff. He allowed four hits and had a couple walks but stranded six runners to drop his ERA to 2.06. The veteran was pulled after 65 pitches.

The Brewers have now won 27 of their last 31 games and are on-pace to win the most games in franchise history. Even more importantly, their lead in the NL Central has ballooned to 8 games on Chicago and 6.5 games on Philadelphia for the best record in the NL.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before opening up an 8-game road trip that will see the club play three in Cincinnati and five at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.