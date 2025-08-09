Packers sloppy in 30-10 loss to Jets in preseason action | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Fields ran for a 13-yard touchdown in his lone series and the New York Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 30-10 on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

New Jets coach Aaron Glenn, the former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, said he wanted to win this game even though it was a mere exhibition. Fields and an opportunistic defense helped make that happen.

Fields joined the Jets in March on a two-year, $40 million contract after making a combined 44 starts with the Chicago Bears (2021-23) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2024). He engineered a 10-play, 79-yard drive in his first game with his new team.

On third-and-5, Fields ran his way out of a collapsing pocket, made a move to get past Keisean Nixon’s diving tackle attempt and got into the right corner of the end zone. Fields also went 3 of 4 through the air for 42 yards, including a 24-yard completion to Andrew Beck.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love went 1 of 5 for 7 yards and neither of the two drives he led resulted in any points. Love overthrew Luke Musgrave on a deep route across the middle and a couple of his other passes were dropped.

Green Bay’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 39-yard run from Amar Johnson, a rookie undrafted free agent from South Dakota State.

The Jets recorded four sacks and had two takeaways that led to 10 points.

In the second quarter, Leonard Taylor got past Sean Rhyan to sack Malik Willis from behind and knock the ball loose. Jay Tufele recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Tufele then went to the sideline and handed the ball to Glenn, who gave it right back to him.

Mecole Hardman, who’s trying to win a roster spot in a crowded Packers receivers room, muffed a punt that New York’s Ja’Markis Weston recovered at Green Bay’s 9 to set up Harrison Mevis’ 22-yard field goal.

Mevis was 3 of 3 on field-goal attempts. Green Bay’s Brandon McManus made a 46-yarder.

With a knee injury sidelining Tyrod Taylor, Brady Cook and Adrian Martinez took over for the Jets at quarterback after Fields’ departure. Cook was 3 of 4 for 42 yards. Martinez went 11 of 16 for 152 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to Stone Smartt.

Golden’s start

Love’s only completion was a 7-yarder to rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden. The other time Love threw to Golden, it resulted in a pass interference penalty on two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Injuries

Packers S Zayne Anderson and CB Corey Ballentine and Jets S Tony Adams left with unspecified injuries.

Notable Jets who didn’t play due to injuries included WR Xavier Gipson, LG John Simpson, DT Quinnen Williams and TE Mason Taylor. Some of the Packers who didn’t play because of injuries were CB Nate Hobbs, S Xavier McKinney, WR Jayden Reed, LB Quay Walker, OT Rasheed Walker, WR Dontayvion Wicks and WR Savion Williams.

Up next

Both teams play again Aug. 16. The Jets will be the designated road team when they face the New York Giants. The Packers visit the Indianapolis Colts.