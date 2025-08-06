Peralta throws 5 strong innings as Brewers manhandle Braves 7-2 to improve best record in majors | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddy Peralta allowed only one run in five innings, Andrew Vaughn singled in two runs in Milwaukee’s four-run fourth and the Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee (69-44) extended its winning streak to five games to improve Major League Baseball’s best record. The NL Central-leading Brewers began the day three games ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs.

Peralta (13-5) allowed only four hits in his return to Atlanta, where he participated in All-Star Game festivities last month.

Isaac Collins, who hit a three-run homer in Milwaukee’s 3-1 win in Monday night’s series opener, drove in two runs with two hits.

Eli White lined a fourth-inning homer to left field for Atlanta’s only run off Peralta. White drew a bases-loaded walk from Aaron Ashby in the seventh.

The Braves loaded the bases in the sixth, but right-hander Nick Mears struck out Jurickson Profar to end the inning.

Michael Harris II made a running catch at the wall in center field of a drive by Milwaukee’s Joey Ortiz in the eighth.

Key moment

A bases-loaded infield hit by Christian Yelich in the third sent home the game’s first run. After a wild pitch from Joey Wentz (2-3) gave Milwaukee a 2-0 lead, Vaughn capped a 12-pitch at-bat by lining a two-run single to left field.

Key stat

Vaughn’s two-run single extended his hitting streak to 11 games, matching the longest of his career. He has hit four homers with 14 RBIs in the 11 games while boosting his batting average from .204 to .240.

Up next

Braves RHP Spencer Strider (5-8, 3.71 ERA) is scheduled to start against LHP Jose Quintana (8-4, 3.50) in Wednesday night’s final game of the series. Rain in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday took Strider out of the MLB Speedway Classic against Cincinnati.