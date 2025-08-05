Packers: CB Nate Hobbs undergoes knee surgery, determined to get back quickly | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

There was frustration but also some determination on the face of Nate Hobbs when he spoke with reporters Tuesday. The Green Bay Packers cornerback underwent a procedure on his knee over the weekend, turning one of the team’s biggest free agent additions into a spectator.

“I was having a good camp. I was proving to my teammates and gaining their trust — that’s something I take very serious,” Hobbs said. “Just trying to be the best version of myself out there. Whenever you truly try to do that and something like that happens, it hurts.”

The 26-year-old said the injury happened last Thursday in practice when he collided with another player. He initially thought it was just a minor bump, but it turned out to be more serious, leading to his surgery on Saturday.

Hobbs signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the team in the offseason and is expected to play a significant role in defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s scheme. He had routinely been singled out for a strong start to his first training camp in Green Bay, even if coach Matt LaFleur had to try and rein him in a couple times when it came to his physicality.

A fifth-round pick in 2021 by Las Vegas, Hobbs said he has not had knee injuries in the past. However, injuries did impact his time on the field during his four years with the Raiders. He missed 17 games due to injury, including six last season, though none of them were of the lower body variety.

ESPN reported that Hobbs could have played through the injury, which was a meniscus tear in his right knee, but it potentially could have gotten worse as the season went on.

“I feel like as part of my job, I’m a professional, I get paid to do this, anything concerning my body I need to try to get on right away,” Hobbs said. “I felt like it was something we needed to do. They gave me the option if I wanted to do it the next day or the day after and I’m like, ‘We can do this today. Let’s get it handled so I can get back.'”

How long it will take for Hobbs to get back is unclear. LaFleur said he was not putting a timetable on it, though it’s expected Hobbs will be able to return before the start of the season.

“I’ve been doing that since the day after I had my surgery,” Hobbs said of his rehab. “Just tried to get straight to it, attack it, show the staff, my teammates and myself I’m committed as I say I am.”