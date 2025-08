The Camp: Week 2 begins in Platteville, AJ Blazek talks, listener questions | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin started their second week of fall camp in Platteville on Monday morning. Zach and Jesse were there and discuss everything they saw, including more good things from Darrion Dupree, the offensive line becoming more solidified and other standouts from the sixth practice. The guys also talk about what OL coach AJ Blazek had to say and they answer some listener questions