The Camp: Day 2 observations, WRs coach Jordan Reid speaks

Wisconsin was on the field for a second time in fall camp on Wednesday morning. Zach and Jesse discuss the rain-filled practice, including good days from QB Danny O’Neil, a trio of pass rushers and RB Dilin Jones. The guys also get into what WRs coach Jordan Reid had to say about his room overall, excitement for Trech Kekahuna and more.