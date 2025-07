The Camp: Day 1 observations, Billy Edwards shines, Nyzier Fourqurean practices | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers were on the field for the first time of fall camp on Tuesday morning. Zach and Jesse breakdown what they saw, including a nice start for quarterback Billy Edwards, competition to be his backup, Nyzier Fourqurean practicing, playmakers at inside linebacker, and interesting move along the offensive line and more.